Knights return home seeking another region win

The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team went through another “almost” contest last Friday as the Knights fell in double overtime 13-10 to Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg on the road.
Almost, however, left somewhat of a hollow feeling for Knight players and coaches.
“Take nothing away from Trinity-Sharpsburg,” BCA coach Lance Fendley said. “We just had a lot of obstacles to overcome.”
One of those big obstacles was injuries to three offensive linemen.
“We have seven offensive linemen and three were out,” Fendley said. “Nine of our 11 players were competing on both sides of the football. When it came to overtime, we were just exhausted. We had so many players who never came off the field offensively, defensively and special teams.”
Ironically, the game was 7-7 less than mid-way through the first quarter. The Knights scored on a 17-yard pass from Michael Tuscano to Tanner Schwebel to cap a three-play drive. Trinity-Sharpsburg quickly answered to even the score and the two defenses settled in.
BCA opened the second half with a good kickoff return to the 10-yard line but couldn’t get points.
Neither team scored on its first possession of overtime. BCA’s Michael Arnaut made a 39-yard field goal in the second overtime for the Knights but Trinity-Sharpsburg was able to reach the endzone on its possession to earn its first victory of 2016.
“Nothing bounced our way,” Fendley said. “We had a ton of penalties which is unusual because we haven’t had many all season. We probably had 15 penalties. That is always going to hurt. It was just a weird night. We won the turnover battle 4-0 but lost the game.”
Tuscano finished the contest 11-of-22 through the air for 130 yards. Schwebel was the team’s leading rusher with 87 yards on 17 carries.
Brandon Hinton caught five passes for 47 yards.
BCA will return home this Friday to host Dominion, another Region 1-AAA foe. The Marietta-based Knights enter the game 1-4 after falling to Westminster-Augusta 54-20 last Friday.
Similar to Trinity-Sharpsburg, Dominion has struggled some this season but Fendley once again notes this week’s opponent has played some quality opponents.
“Defensively, they are going to load the box and try to make us run it,” the BCA coach said. “We still will have to find a way to run the football. We have to do that in order to have success.”
Offensively, the Dominion Knights use a version of the Wing-T but their quarterback is not under center.
“They have definitely taken their lumps but they have played some good opponents,” Fendley said. “We need to get everyone back and healthy and keep them healthy.”
A win this Friday would be a big step toward Bethlehem Christian qualifying for the state playoffs for the first time in program history. Six teams compete in 1-AAA with four making the playoffs.
“It all starts this week,” Fendley said. “This is a big one for us. Dominion will be ready to get after it.”
Knights return home seeking another region win
