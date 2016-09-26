Thad Richey (09-25-16)

COMMERCE - Thad Richey, 83, a lifelong resident of Commerce, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Mr. Richey was the son of the late J.W. and Lessie Martin Richey. He was a veteran of the United States Army 1953-1955, was retired from Westinghouse/ABB, and a long-time member of Blacks Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Jessie Lou McRee Riche, Commerce; children, Mark (Sheila) Richey, Pam (Mike) Minish, Tim Richey, Sandi Richey, all of Commerce; sister, Ruth McCoy, Commerce; brother, Thomas Richey, Commerce; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, at Blacks Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 pm Monday, September 26, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blacks Creek Baptist Church, 3754 Blacks Creek Baptist Church Rd., Commerce, GA 30530.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of the arrangements.
