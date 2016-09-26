Louis Howard Betts, 87, died Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Born in Madison County, he was the son of the late Carol Threlkeld Betts and Edward Betts and brother to the late Charles Betts. Known as “Sonny” to many, Mr. Betts served in the National Guard and worked many years for Sears and Roebuck in Atlanta before returning to Madison County as a cattle farmer. Mr. Betts served as an elder at both Smyrna Presbyterian Church and New Hope Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Betts.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Marion Betts; children, Nancy (Jerry) Miller, Leigh Ann (Philip) Munro, and Howard (Sandy) Betts; and grandchildren, Rebecca Weeks, Rachel Hunt, Ben Munro, Esther Claassen, Thomas Munro, Jamie Whiddon, Jeremiah Miller, and Bobby Betts.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 28, at noon, at New Hope Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville Tuesday, September 27, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Donations can be made to the New Hope Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 556, Comer, GA 30629, or Thornwell Children’s Home at 302 S. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Louis Howard Betts (09-25-16)
