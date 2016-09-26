COMMERCE - Roy Lee White, 81, died Monday, September 26, 2016, at his residence.
Mr. White was born December 14, 1935, in Athens, the son of the late Jacob Andrew and Mae Belle Looney White. He was retired after 25 years of service with Standard Coosa Thatcher. Mr. White was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict, and was of the Baptist denomination. Mr. White was preceded in death by a sister Katie Esco; and his wife, Martha Jo Ayers White.
Survivors include a son, Andy White, Commerce; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Shayne Pressley, Jefferson; grandson, Josh Hall and fiancé Jessica Chavez, Commerce; two great-grandchildren, C. Hall and Souli Chavez, Commerce; and a brother, Robert White, Athens.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Angie Burgess officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 27.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Roy Lee White (09-26-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry