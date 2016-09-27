Madsion County voter registration deadline is Oct. 11

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8, general/special election will be Oct. 11.
Voter registration applications are available at the Board of Elections and Registration office in the Madison County Government Complex from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications are also available at www.mcelections.net, the Madison County Library, and can be downloaded from the Georgia Secretary of State Website at www.sos.ga.us
Those who have applied for voter registration at the Department of Drivers Services and have not received a precinct identification card in the mail are encouraged to inquire about the status of their application with the Board of Elections and Registration at 706-795-6335 or through the “MVP” option at www.sos.ga.us.
“If anyone has any questions regarding their voting status, they may call us for that information,” elections officials said.
Oct. 11 is the last day for a voter to change their name or address if he/she has moved within the county to an address different from the address shown on the voter’s registration card. It is the duty of the voter to notify the Board of Elections and Registration by this date in order for the voter to be placed in the correct precinct and for the voter’s name to be placed on the correct list of voters.
For more information, contact the Board of Elections and Registration at 706-795-6335.
