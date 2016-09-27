Phyllis Ward (09-17-16)

Phyllis Ward, 73, died Saturday, September 17, 2016.
A native of Royston, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Bonnie Cromer Roach. Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Bruce. She was employed with the University of Georgia for many years and was named Secretary of the Year in 1980.
Survivors include her husband, Garvis Ward; siblings, Gail (Scott) Jones, Dennis (Beverley) Roach and Ronnie (Susan) Roach; granddaughter, Natalie Bruce; and great-grandson, Austin Bruce.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 20, at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment was at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.www.lordandstephens.com
