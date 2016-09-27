Janice Scheck (09-26-16)

JEFFERSON - Janice Ayers Scheck, 75, entered into rest Monday, September 26, 2016.
Mrs. Scheck was born in Nicholson, the daughter of the late Jones Bright Ayers and Mozelle Redd Ayers. Mrs. Scheck was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church, attended the University of Georgia, and worked as a cosmetologist and bank teller.
Survivors include her husband, Don Scheck, Jefferson; daughter, Julie Benkoski and her husband John, Madison, son, Rick Mobley and his wife Wendy, Jefferson; sister, Carol Van Orden and her husband Tom, Arlington, Texas; and 14 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 30, at 1 p.m., in the Bethany United Methodist Church with Pastor Ross Wheeler officiating. The body will lie in state from 12:30 until 1 p.m. in the Church, prior to the service. The burial will follow in the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery with Story Tate, Mark Bradley, Tom Hays, Ben Wurtz, Nelson Brock, and Cole Allen honored as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the CHIP Program, C/O Unity Lodge # 36, 369 Borders Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549, or the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Janice’s wishes were for everyone to wear colorful clothing to her funeral services and to bring along an ink pen to be donated to the nursing staff at Athens Regional Medical Center.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
