Robert Lewis “Bob” Moulder, 77, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2016.
Bob was born in Alpharetta on June 4, 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Lula Mayfield Moulder; two infant brothers, Everett and Ralph Moulder; brothers, Leon Moulder, Jerry Moulder, Jim, Gus, and Eddie Smith; and daughter-in-law, Dana Moulder.
Bob was a member of Maysville Baptist Church in Jackson County. He loved his church and his family. He was a graduate of Milton High School in Alpharetta, and retired from Utility Services. Bob was a very kind, thoughtful, loving and prayerful man, who will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his sons, Stephen and Michael; two sisters, Betty and Howard Spruill and Barbara and Ray Douglas; brother, Tom and Mary Moulder; sister-in-law, Sharon Moulder; sweet caregiver and friend, Cindy; good friend, Janice Burch; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services honoring Bob’s life will be held on Thursday, September 29, at 11 a.m. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel, where the family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 1, at 11 a.m. at Maysville Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, Lawrenceville, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Bob’ Moulder (09-24-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry