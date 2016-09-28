Danielsville man sentenced for child molestation

A Danielsville man was recently sentenced to four years in prison on a charge of child molestation. Judge Jeff Malcom also sentenced David Curtis Dean, 48, to 11 years of probation and a $1,000 fine.
Charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and criminal attempt to commit a felony were dismissed.
Other recent actions in Madison County Superior Court included:
•Donald Steven Syfrett, 40, Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps in Madison County Superior Court to three years confinement and 12 years probation for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was also fined $1,500. A charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was disposed of through nolle prosequi.
•Jeremy Chris McCurley, 34, Royston, was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to three years confinement for possession of methamphetamine and one year for DUI with credit for time served. A charge of failure to maintain lane was disposed of through nolle prosequi, meaning the charge won’t be prosecuted now but could be later.
•Jack Henley Grizzle, 45, Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to five years confinement and five years probation for identity fraud and theft by taking.
•Dillon Lamar Scott, 21, Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to 10 days confinement and five years probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving. He was also fined $1,250. Charges of DUI and theft by shoplifting were disposed of through nolle prosequi.
•Heath Carlton, 30, Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to three years probation for possession of methamphetamine and one year probation for obstruction. He was also fined $1,250.
•A charge of a possession of methamphetamine against Brittany Marie Marquise, 29, Comer, was disposed of through nolle prosequi.
•A charge of public assistance fraud was disposed of against Jennifer Ellard provided that she repay $2,672.
•A charge of violation of a protective order against Mindy Marie Bales, 32, Colbert, was disposed of through nolle prosequi.
•Joseph Anthoney Carlyle, no age or address available, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to three years confinement for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of an officer. He was also fined $1,000. Charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and drugs not in their original container were disposed of through nolle prosequi.
•John Douglas Tanksley, 40, Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to 90 days confinement for battery under the Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Joseph Benjamin Clark, 37, Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to one year confinement with credit for time served for battery FVA. He was also sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to two years probation for two counts of simple battery and fined $500.
•Jordan Taylor Furniss, 21, Comer, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to five years probation and fined $750 for criminal damage to property in the second degree and public indecency. A charge of theft by taking was disposed of through nolle prosequi.
•Timothy Ahmad Moon, 37, Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to 10 years probation and fined $1,000 for manufacture of marijuana.
•Chadwick Wayne Rader, 37, Crawford, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to three years probation and a $500 fine for possession of methamphetamine. A charge of criminal trespass was disposed of through nolle prosequi.
•Christina Gayle Edgmon, 22, Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to one year probation and a $250 fine for theft by taking.
•Thomas Neal Evans, 44, Comer, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to 50 days confinement and three years probation giving false information, criminal trespass and obstruction. He was also fined $1,000.
•Bradley Joe Maddox, 26, Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Hodges to one year probation and fined $250 for battery.
•Michael Jacob Sumner, 20, Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to two years probation and fined $500 for possession of drug-related objects.
•James Dwight Everhart, 30, Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to one year probation and fined $250 for theft by taking (reduced from financial card fraud).
•Marie Winburn Woods, 39, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of battery.
•Jenni Lynn Herring, 26, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from obstruction of an officer).
•David Wayne Boone, 56, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation and $750 in fines on charges of tire requirements and no brakes. Charges of no proof of insurance, no tag and driving on the wrong class of license were dropped.
•Terry Dean Lollie, 33, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of battery FVA. A charge of simple assault was dismissed.
•Hever Victoria DeJesus, 26, of Gainesville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and a $750 fine on charges of reckless driving (reduced from DUI) and a headlight violation. A charge of seatbelt violation was dismissed.
•Quantee Benning, 39, of Elberton, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to 12 months of probation and a $1,000 fine on charges of DUI and weaving over the roadway. A charge of open container was dismissed.
•Juana Hulin, 44, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to 12 months of probation and a $300 fine on charges of DUI and two counts of endangering a child by DUI. Another charge of DUI and endangering the life of a child, as well as a charge of failure to maintain lane, were dismissed.
•Ryan Chase Pittman, 19, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to 12 months of probation on a charge of simple battery, reduced from simple battery FVA. Another charge of criminal trespass was dismissed.
•Tobias Sherard Gantt, 29, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to 12 months of probation and a $300 fine on a charge of DUI. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Daniel Alexander Tippins, 20, of Woodstock, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to 12 months of probation and a $300 fine on a charge of DUI (less safe). Charges of DUI (under 21) and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Hannah Nichole Bondie, 22, of Statham, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to three years of probation and a $1,000 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of second degree forgery was dismissed.
•Laura Stacey Moore, 46, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to five years of probation and $2,250 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and giving false information to a law enforcement officer. Charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•W.T. Escoe, 24, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Wendell Ryan Mathews, 25, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to 12 months of probation and a $350 fine on a charge of DUI/drugs.
•Coleman Pierce Patton, 18, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps and Judge Jeff Malcom to 12 months of consecutive probation on charges of violation of a Family Violence Order and simple assault.
•Timothy Joseph Scogin, 23, of Commerce, by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of reckless driving (reduced from DUI/drugs). Charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and a failure to use turn signal.
•Demetrius Steffond Barnett, 33, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to five years of probation and a $1,000 fine on a charge of aggravated assault FVA. A charge of false imprisonment was dismissed.
•Frederick Eugene Clark, 45, of Greensboro, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
•Nicholas Bronson Cowart, 31, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to five years of probation and a $1,000 fine on a charge of Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (sale of methamphetamine).
•Dennis Cornelius Adams, 43, of Eastanollee, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of forgery in the second degree, possession of drug-related objects and theft by receiving stolen property were dismissed.
