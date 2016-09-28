The City of Winder Fire Department will host Fire Prevention Day on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Winder Fire Department invites the public to join them at 90 North Broad Street, downtown Winder from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. At Winder Fire Station 1 you will be able to flow water from the fire hose, climb on the trucks, visit with firefighters, jump in the Fire Dog Inflatable, tour the Fire Safety House and eat lunch free. Sparky the Fire Dog will visit, too.
Come join the fun and learn about Fire Safety, fire department officials said.
Fire Prevention Day planned
