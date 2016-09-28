Candidate forum set Oct. 6

By Scott Thompson
News-Journal Reporter
Debate season is in full swing ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, and Barrow County residents will also get a chance to hear from candidates in locally-contested races next week.
The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates’ forum for the Board of Commissioners Districts 2 and 3 races, as well as the Board of Education District 6 race, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Colleen O. Williams Theater, 105 East Athens St., Winder.
Questions have been submitted to each candidate and the candidates will also have the opportunity to ask a question of their choosing to their opponent, chamber president Tommy Jennings said.
The District 2 commission race features Republican former commissioner Bill Brown and Democrat Dwight Acey, who also chairs the county party. Brown upended commissioner Kenny Shook in the May 24 Republican primary.
In District 3, Republican incumbent commissioner Roger Wehunt faces Democrat Michael Pope. Wehunt fended off a primary challenge from Jeff Hatcher.
And in the Barrow school board race, Republican incumbent member Rickey Bailey will face Democrat Brittany Mayweather.
