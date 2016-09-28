Windstream frustration reaches tipping point

Wednesday, September 28. 2016
Disgruntled Jefferson citizens again aired grievances to city leaders Monday over long-standing problems with Windstream internet service.
Some called Windstream’s service unacceptable. Others fear the lack of quality high-speed internet will drive businesses and home buyers away from Jefferson.
One resident pointed out that North Korea, which averages just two mpbs, enjoys better internet speed than some Jefferson residents who receive less than one.
“If that doesn’t show how horrible the situation is here in Jefferson, let that sink in,” said Aaron Walker, a member of the Jefferson Broadband Committee. “North Korea — probably the worst country on the face of the earth — they get two megs.”
The city council hopes to bring alternative options to Jefferson, but for some residents the frustration has reached a tipping point.
See the full story in the Sept. 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
