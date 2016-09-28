Public hearings are approaching for a proposed rezoning of elementary schools in the Jackson County School System.
Hearings are set for Monday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m., at East Jackson Elementary School; and Monday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m., at Gum Springs Elementary School.
The Jackson County Board of Education previously approved a comprehensive rezoning to address zoning issues, alleviate overcrowding and to rezone students enrolled at Benton Elementary School.
See the full story in the Sept. 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Jackson County school rezoning hearings approach
