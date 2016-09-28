Jackson County school rezoning hearings approach

JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, September 28. 2016
Public hearings are approaching for a proposed rezoning of elementary schools in the Jackson County School System.
Hearings are set for Monday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m., at East Jackson Elementary School; and Monday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m., at Gum Springs Elementary School.
The Jackson County Board of Education previously approved a comprehensive rezoning to address zoning issues, alleviate overcrowding and to rezone students enrolled at Benton Elementary School.
See the full story in the Sept. 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
