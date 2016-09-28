Jefferson police called for burglary, sexual assault

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, September 28. 2016
A burglary and sexual assault were reported at a Gordon Street residence in Jefferson around 5 a.m. Sept. 18.
According to a Jefferson Police Department incident report, the complainants said four to five armed suspects forced their way into the residence and ransacked it.
A resident who suffered an injury was transported to Athens Regional Hospital for evaluation.
A description of the suspects was not provided in the report.
See more incidents in the Sept. 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
