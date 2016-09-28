A burglary and sexual assault were reported at a Gordon Street residence in Jefferson around 5 a.m. Sept. 18.
According to a Jefferson Police Department incident report, the complainants said four to five armed suspects forced their way into the residence and ransacked it.
A resident who suffered an injury was transported to Athens Regional Hospital for evaluation.
A description of the suspects was not provided in the report.
See more incidents in the Sept. 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson police called for burglary, sexual assault
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry