Lewis Benjamin “Buddy” Logan, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by this family Wednesday, September 21, 2016.
Buddy, a lifelong resident of Madison County, was the son of the late Jowett and Betty Morris Logan of Colbert. He graduated from Madison County High School in 1963, where he played baseball, lettered in football, and was an FFA officer. He was a long-standing member and deacon of Hull Baptist Church and a founding member of the Hull Volunteer Fire Department. He worked for Sears for more than ten years before moving to the United States Postal Service where he retired after 30 years of service. Buddy enjoyed playing church league and travel softball, and watching NASCAR racing, the Atlanta Braves, and especially the Georgia Bulldogs. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Buddy was a kind, thoughtful man with a generous heart for helping others.
Survivors include his wife and high school sweetheart, June Elrod Logan, Hull; two daughters, Kim (Clayton) Darwin, Comer, and Kristi Logan, Flowery Branch; three sisters, Shirley (Billy) McCarty, Annette Shubert, and Sharon Hillsman, all of Colbert; and three grandchildren, Abbi, Katie, and Ben Darwin, all of Comer.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 25, at Hull Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. Interment followed at the Hull Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers were his nephews, Tony and Tim Shubert, Eddie and Brian McCarty, Trent Hillsman, and Matthew Baker. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Hull Baptist Church Character Builders Sunday School Class and the Hull Volunteer Fire Department.
Memorials may be made to the Hull Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 640, Hull, GA 30646.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, were in charge of arrangements.
‘Buddy’ Logan (09-21-16)
