Cross Country: Lady Tigers take sixth at MainStreet News meet; boys finish 12th

BY CHARLES PHELPS
The Commerce High School cross country teams competed in the MainStreet News cross country meet last Tuesday at Crow’s Lake in Jefferson.
The girls’ team finished sixth out of 12 teams. Kate Massey was the lead runner for the Lady Tigers, clocking in at 24:04.02. She finished 18th overall.
Brittany Webb finished second for the girls with a time of 24:48.55. She finished 20th overall.
Head coach Mark Hale said Webb ran a “great race,” and her times continue to drop.
Madison Rodriguez finished in 26:34.23, good enough for 38th.
Keila Osorio and Sharon Merlos rounded out the Lady Tigers’ top-five finishers.
The average of all five runners was 26:53 and the split from first to fifth was 4:28.
The girls’ race had a total of 111 runners.
The guys finished 12th out 16 teams. Austin Black led the team with a time of 20:24.87, the only sub-21-minute posted for the team. Black finished 50th overall out of 146 runners.
Jose Manuel Verde finished second for the team, clocking in at 21:00.46. He continues to improve each week, Hale adds.
Verde finished 65th overall.
Chase Bridges, Jackson Purvis and Thomas Harden finished out the top-five finishers for the Tigers.
“We are at the mid-point of the season and doing well,” Hale said. “Both teams are dealing with nagging injuries and fatigue, but I look for us to have a great second half and finish strong.”
Commerce’s next race is this Thursday at Athens Academy.
