The Commerce Lady Tigers’ softball team has not had a season to remember thus far in 2016.
The Lady Tigers’ lone win came on Aug. 30 at Towns County, 8-0.
But even amidst the lackluster season, the Lady Tigers are still playing hard and put up a good fight against Hebron Christian Academy last Thursday.
The Lady Tigers lost the game, 6-5, but showed signs of life in different areas.
Centerfielder Lauren Roach scored on a spectacular inside-the-park home run in the third inning. The hit gave the Lady Tigers a 3-2 advantage at the time. Roach also connected for a big hit in the seventh inning, driving second baseman Karli Loggins home to cut a two-run lead to one run, 6-5.
“We had a lot of people that stepped up and hit the ball,” head coach CJ Wilkes said. “Lauren Roach stepped up and hit the ball. Teresa Dixon stepped up and hit the ball. We had a lot of times where we should have moved runners who were on base with one out and no outs, we couldn’t get them in. That hurt us. But in the end, I’m proud of our effort. I’m proud of our girls. I just wish we could’ve come out on top.”
Pitcher Alishia Webb, who had just returned from injury, Wilkes stated, had a good outing on the mound, recording five strikeouts over six innings.
There are two weeks left in the season, and Wilkes wants the team to “get out there and give it everything they have” to finish the season strong.
“Everybody that is going to be back healthy is back healthy and we just don’t need any more injuries,” Wilkes stated. “Let’s just give it everything we have for two weeks.”
