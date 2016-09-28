Softball: Lady Eagles sit second in region after splitting region games

BY CHARLES PHELPS
The East Jackson Lady Eagles’ softball team moved into second place in Region 8-AAA with a 3-2 region road win over Franklin County last Thursday.
The Lady Eagles (16-8, 5-4) trailed 2-0 after one inning in Franklin County and didn’t get on the board until a MacKenzie Arnold sacrifice fly in the fifth inning cut the deficit to 2-1.
In the sixth inning, Kate Woodall put the Lady Eagles ahead with a go-ahead two-run homer.
Lauren Barrett connected for two singles. Hannah Poole and Nicci Murphy contributed one double apiece.
Jessie Marvin pitched a complete game in the win, striking out seven Franklin County batters and giving up only four hits.
East Jackson closed out region play Tuesday night against region and in-county rival Jackson County at home. The game didn’t end before press time.
They play East Hall on Wednesday.
The Region 8-AAA tournament begins this Saturday with games and times to be determined.
Hart County upends East in extras
Region foe Hart County defeated the Lady Eagles last Tuesday, 4-3, in Hart County.
Marvin had a strong performance both on the mound and at the plate. She recorded nine strikeouts and surrendered only five hits.
Marvin went 2-for-2 at the plate with two singles and an RBI.
Arnold had another good-hitting day, coming up with a single and two RBI.
Barrett, Faith Grooms and Poole each had a single. Grooms added two stolen bases and Barrett added one.
