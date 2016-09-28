Cheerleading: Eagles take fourth at Cheer Tiger Classic

BY CHARLES PHELPS
After this past Saturday’s sixth annual Cheer Tiger Classic at Commerce High School, the East Jackson competitive cheerleading squad knows it can overcome injury and change.
The squad saw a flyer get benched due to an ankle injury, head coach Sadie Staples said, and because of the injury the girls had to “come together” and “be ready.”
The squad finished fourth out of five teams in Class AAA at the competition.
“They worked hard all week,” Staples said, “and I wish all of their hard work would have shown on the floor. This week’s performance was not an accurate depiction of what they are able to really do.”
Staples adds the girls need to gain confidence in the “talent” they have.
“The community, parents and school know that they are capable and ready to move into a competitive level against other teams,” she said. “But it’s time for the girls to believe they can themselves. I think the only thing that hindered the girls’ performance this week was their lack of confidence in themselves and their team. Had they gone out on the floor confident that they would do whatever it takes, they would have seen a different result when awards were given out.”
The cheer squad travels to Collins Hill High School this Saturday.
