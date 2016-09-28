Local boy, 6, wins division

Local racers competed in the Summit ET Racing event at Atlanta Dragway. The event included normal classifications as well as the junior divisions.
Banks County Primary School student, Cooper Hancock, 6, won the age 6-9 junior dragster division.
Other winners include:
Super Pro: Hank Wilhelm of Maysville defeated Michael Bruce in an all-dragster final. Wilhelm ran a 5.032 elapsed time (ET) on a 5.02 dial-in at 134.03 mph and a 0.014 reaction time.
Pro: Wesley Tucker had an easy final when Jeff Wagner was unable to get his car to complete the burnout and stage. Wesley ran a 7.162 ET on his dial-in of 7.08at 87083 mph and a 0.089 reaction.
Sportsman: Dickey Forrester ran a 11.607 ET on his 11.58 dial-in at 107.93 mph with a reaction time of 0.041.
Super Pro Bike: Tim Sutton ran a 5.530 ET off his 5.51 dial-in at 122.39 mph and a 0.021 reaction.
Street ET Bike: Randy Barnet defeated Jimmy Heisler, running a 9.329 ET off a 9.31 dial-in at 145.11 mph and a reaction time of 0.003.
Age 6-9 junior dragster: Hancock defeated Shawn Wilson of Jefferson in the finals. Hancock ran a 14.511 ET on his dial-in of 14.10 at 42.51 mph and a 0.349 reaction time.
Age 10-12 junior dragster: Bruce Thaxton defeated Cannon Stiles, 11. Thaxton ran an 8.940 ET on his 8.90 dial-in at 72.33 mph and a 0.129 reaction.
Age 13-18 junior dragster: Jessie Daniel won an all-girl final, defeating Katie Wilhelm of Commerce. Daniel ran a 7.944 ET on her 7.90 dial-in at 79.79 mph and a 0.032 reaction.
Junior street: Jackson Earwood defeated Makaila Hinsley of Nicholson. Earwood ran an 11.868 ET on his 11.85 dial-in at 60.44 mph and a 0.139 reaction.
