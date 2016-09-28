ROAD CHALLENGE: Leopards head north for region showdown with Rabun

BY KYLE FUNDERBURK
After a dramatic come-from-behind victory last week against Monticello, the Banks County Leopards will travel to Rabun County to face the Wildcats Friday night.
The Leopards (2-3, 1-0 Region 8-AA) and Wildcats (3-0, 0-0) are meeting for the first time since 2011. The Leopards have won the last five meetings, scoring 40 points in both the 2010 and 2011 victories.
The Leopards trail in the overall series, 10-16.
Rabun County has rattled off wins against Stephens County, White County and West Hall this season. This is the first region game for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats are led by head coach Lee Shaw. Cal Drummond (running back), Damon Snow (linebacker), Miguel Ortiz, Spencer Parker and Jack Blackstock (defensive ends), Cody Jordan (safety), Hawk Davis (nose guard) and Bailey Fisher (quarterback) will lead Rabun County on the field. Fisher accumulated 46 total touchdowns in 2015.
Leopards Top Hurricanes
The game started pretty, turned ugly but ended in style for Banks County last Friday night in its region opener.
Banks County defeated the Monticello Hurricanes, 29-22.
The Leopards began the game with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but trailed 22-21 midway through the fourth quarter.
But a 58-yard reverse play to Bryce Bennett gave the Leopards the go-ahead score and ultimately the win.
“We came out on top,” head coach Josh Shoemaker said. “I’m proud of our kids. They did a great job all around. We’ll take the win.”
Banks County scored on its first two drives of the game. Running back Clayton Dykehouse scored four minutes into the game from five yards out.
Quarterback Griffin Goodwin scored the second touchdown six minutes later on a quarterback sneak, giving the Leopards an early 14-0 lead.
Monticello (0-5, 0-1) clawed its way back into the game in the second quarter. Jaymerious Fleetwood took off for a 24-yard scamper to put the Hurricanes on the board, 14-6.
Then, Colton Clay broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run on the next drive, followed by a completed a pass to Fleetwood for a game tying two-point conversion.
“They caught us in the wrong defense, then we just weren’t tackling the fullback,” Shoemaker said.
But the Leopards went into halftime with a 21-14 lead after Goodwin connected with a Bennett on a 47-yard touchdown pass.
Both offenses went cold for the next 16 minutes. In that span, Goodwin threw two interceptions, the last at the 5-yard line off the hands of Bennett.
Monticello took over and drove 95 yards finishing with a 1-yard run by Clay. Jay Johnson ran in a two-point conversion to give Monticello a 22-21 lead.
“Great job by Monticello. We stopped them the first couple of drives and then they scored, but we just made some bad mistakes,” Shoemaker said. “They went up on us and we had to have a drive to win the game.”
A good kickoff return from Dykehouse placed Banks County at its 44-yard line. Three plays later, a toss sweep to Dykehouse led to a handoff to Bennett running the other way. From scrimmage Bennett ran 58 yards to put the Leopards back in the lead.
“We ran it (the reverse) earlier and we knew it was there, but they were in the right defense, so we changed the formation up,” Shoemaker said. “We knew we had it and we were just waiting for the right down to call it.
“It was a great play call at the right time. They actually brought a guy off the edge on a blitz and we ran right by him.”
Goodwin found Nate Galloway for a two-point conversion to give Banks County a 29-22 lead.
An interception with 46 seconds left preserved the win for Banks County.
“We finally got an interception. We needed some confidence. We needed a stop on defense. We needed an interception,” Shoemaker said.
“It was a great win for us. We finally made some stops on defense and finally got a turnover there at the end to seal the win.”
Goodwin ended the game 8 of 16 for 134 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Dykehouse had 19 carries for 102 yards, with a touchdown and four catches for 48 yards. Bennett added three catches for 85 yards with his 51 rushing yards.
The Leopard defense allowed Clay to gain 123 yards on 19 carries. Fleetwood had nine carries for 110 yards and Johnson contributed 64 yards on 14 carries.
“We’re going to continue to clean up the little stuff. We’re not even lined up right on a quarterback sneak,” Shoemaker said.
“Our biggest issue is not being lined up right. We’re going to enjoy it and keep trying to clean this stuff up.”
ROAD CHALLENGE: Leopards head north for region showdown with Rabun
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry