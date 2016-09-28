Planners OK senior community expansion

A bid to expand a major senior living community near Chateau Elan got initial approval Monday.
The Braselton Planning Commission approved a rezoning for 34.86 acres at Thompson Mill Road and Grand Reunion Drive to allow 87 additional residential lots, which will be incorporated into Pulte Home Corporation’s previously approved Del Webb at Chateau Elan.
The group, which developed The Village at Deaton Creek, is also requesting the property be annexed into the Town of Braselton.
A hearing is set for Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. for the Braselton Town Council. The council may consider the annexation and rezoning Oct. 10.
See the full story in the Sept. 29 issue of The Braselton News.
