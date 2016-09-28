Planners OK senior community expansion

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, September 28. 2016
A bid to expand a major senior living community near Chateau Elan got initial approval Monday.
The Braselton Planning Commission approved a rezoning for 34.86 acres at Thompson Mill Road and Grand Reunion Drive to allow 87 additional residential lots, which will be incorporated into Pulte Home Corporation’s previously approved Del Webb at Chateau Elan.
The group, which developed The Village at Deaton Creek, is also requesting the property be annexed into the Town of Braselton.
A hearing is set for Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. for the Braselton Town Council. The council may consider the annexation and rezoning Oct. 10.
See the full story in the Sept. 29 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.