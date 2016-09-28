A woman was arrested on multiple drug charges last week in Braselton after officers found her passed out in her vehicle. The woman later hid a glass pipe in her rectum, but it was removed when she got to the jail.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department arrested Shelia Marie Osburn on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug-related object, outstanding warrant, original container violation and driving while driver’s license is suspended.
Woman passes out at gas pump, arrested for drugs
