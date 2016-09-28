Wildcats defeat Monroe Area, enter region at 2-2-1 overall

Winning always takes care of a lot of ailments when it comes to football.
For Apalachee High School, the recent struggles of the program seemed to be light years behind the Wildcats, at least for now, as they earned a 10-7 victory against visiting Monroe Area Friday night.
AHS improved to 2-2-1 overall and will begin its Region 8-AAAAAA schedule this week.
A key in last week’s win was the defensive effort, especially late in the game, coach Steve Sims said.
“We preach playing stronger as the game goes on,” the coach said. “As it turned out, we had to have three or four stops to hold on. Monroe Area had the football on our end of the field several times and it took a strong defensive effort to secure the win.”
In fact, the Wildcat coaches made the entire defensive unit the Athletes of the Week.
“We are now believing we can be successful,” Sims said. “Our defense did a heck of a job in the fourth quarter when we broke down in some other areas.”
While the second-year AHS coach said the competition will get stronger with the region schedule beginning, the players are now seeing the rewards of their hard work.
“There has been more energy at practice,” Sims said. “We still have a long way to go. Health-wise, we are starting to get a few people back. Confidence-wise, we are in a good spot with two wins and a little momentum. The region is tough. We have a long way to go to be able to compete with everyone in our region. However, we have set a good foundation. We will keep playing hard and hope good things keep going our way.”
Ryan Miller scored on a 1-yard touchdown run for AHS against Monroe Area while Justin Preytel added a 22-yard field goal.
