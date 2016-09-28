Bulldoggs back on track with home win against North Oconee

Needing a win to get back on track heading into the Region 8-AAAAAA schedule, the Winder-Barrow High School football team got just what the doctor ordered last Friday night.
The Bulldoggs closed out the non-region portion of their 2016 schedule with a 38-0 win against North Oconee at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
WBHS benefited from another 100-yard rushing performance from Javonne Hughes, who finished the night with 110 yards on 18 attempts. Brock Landis was 11-of-18 through the air for 148 yards and two scores. Landis also rushed for 53 yards on five carries and a score.
Jamar Mack added 44 yards on the ground on seven carries. Latrell Scott (five catches for 45 yards) and Casey Thurmond (four receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown) were the team’s leading receivers.
Will Sorrells was 2-of-2 passing for 38 yards and a touchdown in backup duty.
Hughes also had a 60-yard reception for a score out of the backfield and Noah McDowell had a 14-yard touchdown catch.
The loss helps erase some of the bad taste left by the defeat at the hands of Loganville High School the previous week.
“We dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football,” WBHS coach Heath Webb said. “When you do that, you have a chance to win.”
While North Oconee is experiencing a down season by Titan standards, Webb said his team still took its opponent seriously.
“I thought we did a good job of focusing on playing hard, regardless of our opponent” the coach said. “North Oconee is young but they are talented. We were able to capitalize on their inexperience. In the past, we have fallen into the trap of not playing up to our potential.”
One area of the game which concerned Webb and the WBHS coaches was the fact North Oconee moved the football using its two-minute offense.
“We also dropped five passes that could have kept drives alive and dropped two that could have been touchdowns,” Webb said. “We won and won big, but we are still not completely satisfied with where we are.”
The Bulldoggs are set to face county rival Apalachee High School in the region opener this week.
