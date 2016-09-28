Over the past several days, the Winder Police Department has had numerous reports of a scam utilizing the same story.
Someone calls the victim claiming to be a deputy from the Barrow County Sheriff's Office and uses the name of an actual supervisor currently employed with the sheriff's office.
The caller says, “You failed to show up for jury duty this morning and there is now a warrant for your arrest. If you pay the $500 fine right now we will clear things up and when you show up, you can get your money back.”
Once the scammers get the first $500, they try and get additional funds by saying there are back-taxes due. They demand payment via Money Pak cards. The phone numbers have been untraceable so far.
Many of the reporting potential victims knew it was a scam and hung up. However, several have paid money, some totaling in the thousands. If you receive this type of call, just hang up, law enforcement officials said. If you think you may owe money for a fine or other court fee, call the police department or sheriff’s office directly, they added.
Citizens should be aware that the sheriff’s office, the police department, nor the IRS will call you and demand you pay money over the phone. Also, these scammers can get names of officers off the web pages of these departments so it is likely the names they are using are actual employees. If you feel you have been a victim of this type of incident, please call your local law enforcement agency and report it immediately.
Scam alert issued by Winder police
