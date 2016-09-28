BOE keeps sames millage rate

The Barrow County Board of Education is keeping its millage rate the same this year.

The BOE officially approved keeping the 18.5 mill rate at its Sept. 27 meeting. There was no public comment at any of the BOE’s three public hearings.

The millage rate will remain the same, but some property taxes will increase due to higher assessments. Taxes on a house with a fair market value of $100,000 are estimated to increase $0.49 based on the assessments.
