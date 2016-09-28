Joan Sorrow (09-27-16)

Wednesday, September 28. 2016
Joan Sorrow, 60, died Tuesday, September 27, 2016.

A native of Barrow County, Mrs. Sorrow was the daughter of the late Mamie Smith Anderson.
Survivors include close family and friends.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 1, at McElhannon Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. The Revs. Johnny Foster and Eric Bunch will officiate. Family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home Saturday prior to the services.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

