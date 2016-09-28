Knights demolish region foe

The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team more than took care of business last Friday.
The Knights (4-3 overall, 2-1 in GISA Region 1-AAA) used a 53-point first half to dispatch of visiting Dominion Christian. The second half showed a running clock after BCA dominated the first two quarters.
It was a performance which pleased Knights coach Lance Fendley.
“You can’t take anyone lightly these days, especially a region opponent,” the coach said. “It was our homecoming as well and that always adds some distractions. Everything went right for us. Our players were ready to get back on the field after our double overtime loss the week before.”
Even going back to last Monday, four days before the game with Dominion, Knight players told Fendley they were ready to get back on the field and play again.
“That was a good sign for our team,” Fendley said. “We didn’t have much of a hangover from that disappointing loss.”
For the first time in a few games, BCA was healthy overall. The previous week the coaches had to adjust the offensive line, including putting two tight ends at guard and tackle.
“Having players back at their proper position was a big plus,” Fendley said.
The win has all but secured the first-ever postseason berth for the BCA program. There are still two region games remaining and the Knights could easily move up in the 1-AAA standings before all is said and done.
“There are six region teams and we already have two wins,” Fendley said. “Where we finish is still to be determined.”
In the win against Dominion, Chris Ratterree had 95 yards on just five carries with two touchdowns while Matthew Kamm finished with 78 yards on nine carries with two scores.
Michael Tuscano was 4-of-6 passing for 46 yards and a score. Brad Toxen caught two passes, both for touchdowns. One of Toxen’s scores came on a double pass from Brandon Hinton which covered 39 yards.
Clayton Hopkins recovered a block punt in the endzone for a touchdown on special teams.
