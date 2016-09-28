BOE members, legislators at odds on state school takeover

Some Barrow County Board of Education members will have to “agree to disagree” with legislators supporting the proposed Opportunity School Districts. The BOE heard from two of those supporters, State Sen. Butch Miller and State Rep. Terry England, at its Sept. 27 meeting.
Voters will decide Nov. 8 on the proposed state constitution amendment which would allow the state to take over “failing” schools. The Barrow County BOE has already formally joined the opposition to the amendment.
Sen. Miller said the state isn’t trying to take over, rather it’s trying to intervene in “perpetually failing” schools. Both legislators said the state is looking to improve the futures of Georgia children by improving the schools.
But BOE member Dr. Garey Huff said there’s more to it.
“Learning is so much more complex than just what is taught in the school,” said Huff. “There are a lot of things the schools and teachers are blamed for that have nothing to do with the school.”
Sen. Miller agreed the amendment isn’t a “silver bullet” and noted there are other contributing factors (poverty, hunger and family life).
“Those are circumstances that we can’t change,” he said. “All we can change is to hopefully give that kid the opportunity to be in an environment that we know is progressive, innovative and trying all the things that we can try.”
Other BOE members questioned why the constitution needs to be amended when the state already has the authority to intervene in failing schools. Sen. Miller noted the state can only intervene with the local school board’s consent under current regulations.
But BOE member Lynn Stevens questioned the state’s intent in the amendment.
