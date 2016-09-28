Planners recommend rezoning, annexation

If the Commerce Planning Commission gets its way, the Commerce City Council will vote on Oct. 17 to rezone a 43.3-acre subdivision on White Hill School Road and to annex it.
The planning commission, which makes recommendations on zoning and land use to the city council, voted unanimously Monday night to recommend that the city council grant JP Squared, LLC’s rezoning for annexation request.
The property includes 42 three-quarter-acre lots. In Jackson County, the property is zoned R-1; the proposal is to zone it R-2 in the city. That would require houses to be a minimum of 1,600 square feet, said planning director David Zellner.
“They will adhere to our architectural standards,” Zellner told the planning commission. “They just know that it’s easier to deal with us.”
He added that the plan is to build one-story, 1,600-square-foot single-family houses and 1,800-square-foot two-story houses.
For the full story, see the Sept. 28 issue of The Commerce News.
