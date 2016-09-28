Maysville’s 49th annual Autumn Leaf Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2.
The event, the oldest local festival, will include a parade, street dance, arts and crafts booths and food concessions.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4:30 on Sunday.
For more information, including a schedule of events, see the Sept. 28 issue of The Commerce News.
Autumn Leaf Festival is this weekend
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry