Autumn Leaf Festival is this weekend

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, September 28. 2016
Maysville’s 49th annual Autumn Leaf Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2.

The event, the oldest local festival, will include a parade, street dance, arts and crafts booths and food concessions.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4:30 on Sunday.

For more information, including a schedule of events, see the Sept. 28 issue of The Commerce News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.