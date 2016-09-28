City police work two burglaries

Officers of the Commerce Police Department investigated a pair of residential burglaries during the past week.
Someone entered an unoccupied house on Parkview Drive whose owner had moved into assisted living.
The owner’s son said he arrived to check on the house and noted that the lights were on and the upstairs door leading to the basement was open. He told police someone had gone through the owner’s personal belongings, and police observed open drawers, clothing on the floor, the china cabinet doors open and that the door to a safe open.
At the request of the caretaker, the police turned the case over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
In the other burglary, a man told police he returned to his apartment at Heritage Crossing Apartments after being released from jail and found a number of items missing, the bedroom window open and the back door unlocked.
He presented police with a list of electronic items missing that represented a loss of $3,262.
The victim said his parents and his fiancée’s parents had all been in the residence to pick up items while he was in jail. He called both on a speakerphone in the presence of the officer, and both couples denied taking the items. His fiancée remained incarcerated at the time.
In a separate incident at the same location a few days earlier, the parents of the woman told police they came to remove some items, but someone else had beat them to it. The stepfather of the fiancé expressed the view that it was the parents of the victim from the other report.
The items missing included legal documents, a purse, a Bible, birth certificates, Social Security cards, a computer bag containing a hard drive, a tin box, a bottle of prescription medication and a large picture of children.
