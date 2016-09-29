The Winder-Barrow High School volleyball team enters this week at 5-2 in region play and is close on the heels of 8-AAAAAA leader Habersham Central.
WBHS is second in the region at 5-2 but the Volley Doggs have handed Habersham Central its lone region setback in 2016. Gainesville and AHS are also in the top four of 8-AAAAAA followed by Lanier and Dacula.
The two matchups between WBHS and AHS this season were both extremely close.
In the first contest, Apalachee took a 26-24, 25-23 victory while the Lady Bulldoggs earned a 25-23, 25-21 win in the rematch.
The top four teams from 8-AAAAAA will advance to state with the top two earning a first-round bye in the region tournament.
“We knew it was going to be tough in region this year,” said Winder-Barrow coach David Rows. “We are winning the matches we need to win. We are in position to possibly win first. We will need to beat Habersham Central when we play again on Oct. 4."
Gainesville was the other team to defeat WBHS in region play as the two teams went to three sets. AHS has a victory against Gainesville.
“The region is very competitive,” Rows said. “It really comes down to who is playing well that day and who makes the fewest errors.”
The Volley Doggs have performed well in several tournaments this season including the Northeast Georgia Shootout and finishing as runner-up at an even hosted by Collins Hill High School. At Collins Hill, the Volley Doggs lone setback came to North Gwinnett, the No. 7-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA.
Volley Doggs competing for first in region
