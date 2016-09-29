BRIDGES: Rivalry games fun for fans of both teams

This one should be fun.
The Battle of Barrow, which has been an annual event on the football field in recent seasons, will see a new chapter written this Friday when the Winder-Barrow High School Bulldoggs and Apalachee High School Wildcats kick off another in-county clash.
Both teams enter the game with some momentum after winning last week’s contests. The Bulldoggs had little trouble with North Oconee while the Wildcats earned their second victory in as many weeks with a close win against Monroe Area.
WBHS has gone 3-2 this season in its five non-region games while AHS is 2-2-1. In reality, the Wildcats could easily be 3-2 as well.
The game is fun for all involved, especially the students and fans. On the football field, coaches and players remain a little more grounded, as they realize the most important part of Friday night is the fact the contest is the Region 8-AAAAAA opener for both schools.
Still, there’s something fun about a local rivalry. Years later (decades actually) I still remember my high school alma mater’s biggest rival. We were located in the same county like WBHS and AHS are, but we were separated by approximately 25 miles which added to the excitement each time we clashed.
With rivalries, it really doesn’t matter the sport. Whether it’s football, like it will be this Friday night, or basketball, softball, baseball, track, volleyball or tennis, the games with your closest rival are always special.
In observing the WBHS-AHS rivalry since 2008, there seems to be a good sense of what’s important in the grand scheme of things. Sure, both schools want to win each team they face, but there has never been a true hatred for one another, at least not that I’ve picked up on.
It seems most realize WBHS and AHS are part of the same school system, part of the same county and part of the same community. We all live here and while we can square off on the football field on Friday night, by Saturday morning things have typically returned to normal.
As one former coach once told me: “I’ll do everything I can to defeat them when we are playing and then the next day I’ll take their coach to lunch.”
As the game approaches, it should be noted how much is actually on the line. The winner will be in good shape to eventually claim a state playoff berth. With only six teams in the region, a loss at this stage could prove costly in terms of qualifying for the postseason.
On the other hand, the team which emerges victorious will be in the fast lane in terms of playing past game Number 10 of 2016.
On paper, the Bulldoggs would be the favorite. The program as a whole has made tremendous strides in the past two years under the direction of coach Heath Webb. The players believe they can win and the WBHS community has shown a tremendous amount of support for the program since 2014.
AHS meanwhile is slowly but surely turning things around. The two wins this season have already surpassed last year’s total and coach Steve Sims has stayed the course in his year and a half on the job. Sims knows it doesn’t happen overnight, but some of the rewards of the AHS coaches and players are beginning to show up.
And with the Wildcat players now knowing they can win, don’t be surprised if this Friday’s contest is closer than some might forecast.
The Battle of Barrow tailgate event will get the festivities off to an early start Friday at 4 p.m. That event will lead into the game itself at 7:30 p.m.
It will likely be one of the bigger crowds of the season at R. Harold Harrison Stadium. It’s going to be a fun night. See you there.
Winder resident Chris Bridges has covered high school football since 1988. You can contact him at cbridges@barrowjournal.com.
BRIDGES: Rivalry games fun for fans of both teams
