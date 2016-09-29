The Winder-Barrow High School homecoming parade is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3, beginning at 6:30 p.m. A community pep rally will follow.
Tickets for a gift card raffle will be given upon entrance to the pep rally. You must be present to win.
The route for the parade is as follows: The parade will start at old Russell Middle School and will turn out left onto Bellview Street. At the end of Bellview Street, turn right onto Candler Street. Take Candler Street all the way to Green Valley Drive and turn right. Then turn right onto Langford Street. Then turn right onto 5th Avenue and then right onto Marion Street and then end at W. Clair Harris stadium.
WBHS homecoming parade planned Monday
