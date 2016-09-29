Two domestic disputes reported to BCSO

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Thursday, September 29. 2016
Two domestic disputes were reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported at a Bennett Road, Homer, address between a couple who are reportedly getting a divorce.

In the other incident, a married couple at a Loggins Road, Commerce, address, got into a domestic dispute over cows.

Other incidents reported include the following:

•a man panhandling at a U.S. 441, Commerce, business.

•a mailbox damaged at a Slaton Road, Gillsville, address.

•A Hwy. 59, Commerce, resident reported a missing car tag.

•a stolen vehicle recovered at a County Line Road, Alto, address.

•a purse found in a dumpster at a U.S. 441, Commerce, business.

•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business.

•an abandoned vehicle at an Interstate 85, Commerce, location.

For more crime coverage, see this week's issue of The Banks County News.
