Two domestic disputes reported to BCSO

Two domestic disputes were reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week.
A verbal domestic dispute was reported at a Bennett Road, Homer, address between a couple who are reportedly getting a divorce.
In the other incident, a married couple at a Loggins Road, Commerce, address, got into a domestic dispute over cows.
Other incidents reported include the following:
•a man panhandling at a U.S. 441, Commerce, business.
•a mailbox damaged at a Slaton Road, Gillsville, address.
•A Hwy. 59, Commerce, resident reported a missing car tag.
•a stolen vehicle recovered at a County Line Road, Alto, address.
•a purse found in a dumpster at a U.S. 441, Commerce, business.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business.
•an abandoned vehicle at an Interstate 85, Commerce, location.
For more crime coverage, see this week's issue of The Banks County News.
