Sewer maintenance scheduled Oct. 3-4

BarrowJournal
Thursday, September 29. 2016
Sewer maintenance will be conducted on the inside of manholes on Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 on the following streets listed below.

There will be no road closures, however, caution is urged when traveling down these streets, City of Winder officials said.

•Tuggle Street

•Hill Street

•North Avenue

•South Myrtle

•West Athens Street

•East Williams Street

•Intersection of Williams and Broad streets

•Alexander Street

•Woodlawn Avenue
