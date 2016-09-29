Sewer maintenance will be conducted on the inside of manholes on Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 on the following streets listed below.
There will be no road closures, however, caution is urged when traveling down these streets, City of Winder officials said.
•Tuggle Street
•Hill Street
•North Avenue
•South Myrtle
•West Athens Street
•East Williams Street
•Intersection of Williams and Broad streets
•Alexander Street
•Woodlawn Avenue
Sewer maintenance scheduled Oct. 3-4
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry