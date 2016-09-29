Football: Jefferson to face unbeaten Madison Co.

If Region 8-AAAA looked tough for Jefferson coming into the year, it’s already gotten tougher.
The Dragons (4-1) open region play Friday at Madison County, a 1-9 team from a year ago that’s off to a 5-0 start. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in Danielsville.
“Madison County is doing really good right now, and we’re very excited … these are the ones that matter,” Jefferson offensive lineman Caleb Chandler said.
Madison County began the season with a 42-12 rout of Jackson County and followed that with wins over Elbert County (17-15), Lumpkin County (27-7), Monroe Area (41-7) and Franklin County (20-14).
“Madison County is playing with a lot of momentum … those kids are playing hard and they’re believing,” Jefferson coach Ben Hall said. “I know they’re well-coached. Chris Smith is a good friend of mine, and he does a good job with them.”
Hall and his staff actually saw Madison County back in the summer during 7-on-7s and were impressed with the Red Raiders’ talent level.
Madison County is led by senior quarterback David Metts, a strong runner who makes good decisions, according to Hall.
The Red Raiders are also big up front, strong in the line-backing corps and athletic in the perimeter positions on offense.
Meanwhile, Jefferson is coming off a down-to-the-wire, 31-28 victory over traditional power Gainesville last week.
Hall warns that his team can’t go through the motions Friday night after having outlasted Gainesville in a thrilling, but draining victory. To that end, the coach said the key is being smart during the week. He had planned to scale his team’s Monday practice back to an hour and 45 minutes.
The challenge of playing an undefeated Red Raider team on the road should serve as motivation against a letdown.
“The fact that Madison County is 5-0 is going to help with that,” Hall said. “Our kids see the enthusiasm and momentum that group is playing with.”
Though Jefferson’s win over Gainesville was “as good of a win as we’ve had here in a while,” Hall said there’s still much for his team to improve.
“We’re still a long way from playing our best football,” Hall said. “Hopefully, they’re eager to improve this week and go out and play our best game to date.”
Still, Jefferson played a demanding non-region slate — one that included two Class 5A schools, a 6A school and a 7A school — and came through it with a 4-1 mark heading into region play.
“Without a doubt, seeing the teams of the caliber of the five we played, that will prepare us,” Hall said.
“The first five games matter for pride,” Chandler said. “I’m glad that we got a little momentum going into region play.”
The stakes are raised now with five region games that will determine the Dragons’ playoff positioning or if they make it at all.
“Down the stretch, we need to play our best football,” Hall said. “These are the five games that matter when you consider region championships and postseason play, and our kids understand that.”
