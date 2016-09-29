Football: Panthers ready for new start in region schedule

Not that Jackson County’s first five games of the season didn’t matter, but the Panthers have moved on from their 1-4 mark in non-region play and look forward to starting the 8-AAA schedule.
Jackson County hosts Monroe Area (1-4) Friday at 7:30 p.m. in both teams’ region opener. The Panthers have five region games on their schedule with an opportunity to earn one of the four spots out of 8-AAA to the state playoffs.
“All of them matter, wins and losses, but in the grand scheme of things, these are the ones that really count,” coach Brandon Worley said. “We’re going to focus on Monroe Area and see if we can’t come out with a win this Friday night and have a great start to the region.”
The Panthers face a Monroe Area team coming off a near-miss against Apalachee last week in a 10-7 loss.
“They played a really close game with Apalachee,” Worley said. “They actually had a couple of drives there late and had an opportunity to win the football game. They’ve been really close in a lot of games.”
Worley said the Purple Hurricane defense “hasn’t given up a ton of points” and warns about the playmaking ability on the offensive side of the ball for Monroe Area.
“They do have a couple guys that if you do let them get into space, they can hurt you,” Worley said. “So they’re a good football team.”
Monroe Area is led by multi-purpose player Chandler Bryron, linebacker Jakia Thompson and defensive end and linebacker Javion Heard.
Worley calls Heard “a very good ball player.”
Jackson County hasn’t played since a 38-22 loss to East Hall Sept. 16. The Panthers spent their off week last week prepping for Monroe Area but also working on basics.
“I think we had a great week of practice last week,” Worley said. “I know sometimes that’s hard with an off week, but I felt like the kids took the right approach. Hopefully, that will carry over to this week.”
