ROLLASON: NFL scheduling hinders rivalries

Sports are so much better when there is a big rivalry between the teams or competitors performing. I know, that’s not some shocking revelation, but it certainly is true. And although not every big rivalry is an in-state rivalry, one can certainly make the point that in-state rivalries are the most fun to watch.
Take, for example, North Carolina and Duke basketball. These two teams have a bitter rivalry that has been going on for a long time and when one team gets the edge over the other they have serious bragging rights within the state of North Carolina.
I’m not diminishing other classic out-of-state rivalries like the Yankees and Red Sox or Ohio State and Michigan — I’m just making the point that there seems to be something so much more authentic and special about in-state rivalries.
In light of all this, let me bring you into my personal life for just a brief moment. I grew up in a household full of Pittsburgh Steelers fans. My dad was born and raised in Pittsburgh and although I never lived there I still feel like it’s home to me. I say all that to say that I really love my Steelers.
Now, the Steelers have some incredible rivalries already. There is a growing rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals and of course there is the rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens, which might even be the best rivalry in the NFL — and yes, I despise the Ravens, but that’s another topic.
But this past Sunday, the Steelers traveled across the state of Pennsylvania to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Now I understand the Steelers got beat down, but that’s not what we’re talking about here. As I was watching the game, it began to dawn on me, even though the Steelers and the Eagles are in the same state, they essentially have no rivalry.
Let me give some explanation for why this is. The Steelers play in the AFC and the Eagles play in the NFC, which means they only get to play each other every four years. They only get to have the Battle of Pennsylvania every four years. You’ll never have a rivalry between two teams when you only play each other every four years!
Here is the reason that this is so: in the NFL, teams play 16 games a season. Six of those games are played against teams in a team’s division. So, for example, the Steelers play the Bengals, Browns and Ravens twice each for a total of six games. Aside from those six, a team also plays one other division from within their conference. So, for the Steelers this year it is the AFC East. The Steelers play four games against the AFC East.
So that takes up 10 of the 16 games on a team’s schedule. After that, a team plays one division from the other conference. So, for the Steelers this year it is the NFC East. Now this happens on a four-year cycle. For example, every four years the AFC North will play the NFC East. And this is consistent for the entire league.
With those four games, the total is now to 14, leaving only two remaining games in a team’s schedule which are scheduled against other teams from within their conference, and this is random.
The beauty of this scheduling system is that it’s easy to produce every year, but when teams like the Steelers and Eagles only get to play every four years it can also hinder some natural rivalries. Other matchups that aren’t really rivalries because of this scheduling system are: the Giants and Jets, Dolphins/Jaguars and Buccaneers, Raiders and 49ers, and the Chargers and Rams, not to mention some others.
At the end of the day, the NFL could have way more exciting rivalries if they adjusted their scheduling system. Simple as that.
Tyler Rollason is a Winder-Barrow High School and University of West Georgia graduate. You can e-mail comments about this column to tyrollason@yahoo.com.
ROLLASON: NFL scheduling hinders rivalries
