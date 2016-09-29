Volleyball: Dragons drop Thursday matches

Thursday, September 29. 2016
Jefferson (23-21) lost two non-area matches Thursday, falling to Gainesville (25-12, 25-17) and Mountain View (26-24, 22-25, 25-18).

Abby Wood led the Dragons with a 16-kill, 18-dig performance.

Grace Haney finished with 30 assists and 12 digs. Darien Matlock and Kaitlyn Henderson recorded 13 digs each, while Brianna Gaba finished with 11 digs. Savanna Davis and Bre Arbanas both had six kills.

Jefferson split a pair of area matches two days earlier, beating Madison County (25-23, 25-17) and losing to North Oconee (25-23, 25-8) last Tuesday.

Wood finished with nine kills and 24 digs, and Haney totaled 32 assists and 15 digs. Davis tallied 14 kills. Arbanas finished with nine kills. Gaba had 16 digs.
Old Website

