Football: East Jackson program after elusive region win

The East Jackson football team will try to add to what’s already been a season of improvements.
Earlier this year, the Eagles (2-2) claimed the program’s first victory since Aug. 28, 2015 with a 38-6 win over Lakeview Academy.
Then, it won back-to-back games for the first time since 2011 by following up with a victory over Oglethorpe County.
Now, the team will try to win its first region game since Sept. 16, 2011 when it takes on Morgan County Friday night on the road in the 8-AAA opener for both schools.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bill Corry Stadium.
The Bulldogs faired the best of any region team during the non-region portion of the schedule, going 3-2. Morgan County is coming off a 14-0 win over Lamar last week.
East Jackson will have to contend with South Caroline commit M.J. Webb, a defensive lineman, who is a disruptive force for the Bulldog defensive unit giving up a scant eight points per game.
The Eagles had last week off after trekking the previous week to Glynn Academy, where it lost 34-14 to the Class 6A private school powerhouse.
The East Jackson defense has shown vast improvement thus far, surrendering just 17.75 points per game through contests. East Jackson was giving up 33.5 points per game to this point last year.
In addition to aiming for their first region win in five years, the Eagles are shooting for their first victory over Morgan County, ever. The Bulldogs have won all four meetings in this series by an average margin of 22 points.
This contest is the third game in a stretch of five games for East Jackson away from Eagle Stadium.
The team won’t return home until Oct. 21 against Haralson County.
