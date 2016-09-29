Softball: Dragons steamroll through final week of regular season

Jefferson’s final week of the regular season didn’t lack for victories, team triumphs or individual excellence.
The Dragon softball team won five times, clinched the top spot in 8-AAAA for the region tournament and saw two pitchers throw no-hitters within a span of five days as Jefferson now sits at 19-4.
“We finished the regular season as a 1 seed and that was big for us,” coach Kacie Bostwick said. “The girls worked really hard this year and absolutely deserved to win the regular season region.”
Jefferson won its final two region contests with Caroline Mitchell firing a no-hitter last Tuesday in a 1-0 win over Stephens County, followed by a 9-1 rout of St. Pius Thursday to close 8-AAAA play at 8-2.
Sandwiched between those region wins was a 5-0 victory over Hart County last Wednesday. Emily Perrin then fired a five-inning no-hitter Saturday as part of a doubleheader of non-region action.
As the Dragons approach the postseason, Bostwick has stressed to her team that its work is far from over if it wants to reach the Elite Eight in Columbus.
“We still have a couple games to win if we want to be the No. 1 seed going into the state tournament, so as a team, we’ve decided to kind of reset our mentality,” she said. “The regular season was great, and now the season that really means something special is about to begin.”
Jefferson will host the Region 8-AAAA tournament and play Tuesday at noon against the lowest remaining seed to emerge from the play-in round.
•DRAGONS WIN TWICE SAT.: Highlighted by Perrin’s no-hitter, Jefferson swept a pair of non-region games Saturday, beating Prince Avenue Christian 11-3 and South Gwinnett 9-0. Both games lasted just five innings.
The Dragons downed Prince Avenue on the strength of a seven-run second inning. Hope Dalton went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in the win.
In the victory over South Gwinnett, Perrin no-hit the Comets over the course of five innings, striking out eight and walking one.
“Emily has really been working really hard lately,” Bostwick said. “She really, really wants to do well. As a result, I think she’s gained some confidence in the circle. I’m sure it also helps when your offense scores runs for you so you can go out to the circle a little more relaxed.”
Offensively, Sam Vinson went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Cameron Watson (1-for-3) drove in three runs. Dalton went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Savannah Dooley went 2-for-3.
Jefferson scored four times in the fourth inning to take a 7-0 lead and break the game open.
•JEFFERSON 9, ST. PIUS X 0 (THURSDAY): The Dragons built a 5-0 lead after four innings and finished off St. Pius X with a four-run sixth inning to end the game early via run rule.
Vinson went 2-for-3 with two RBI and Watson went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Caroline Brownlee (2-for-4, RBI), Dawson Horn (2-for-4, RBI), Caroline Mitchell (2-for-2) and Cesyrea Cox (2-for-2) all had multi-hit games.
Mitchell allowed three hits and an earned run over six innings of work, striking out four.
•JEFERSON 5, HART CO. 0 (WEDNESDAY): Vinson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Cox went 1-for-3 and drove home two runs in a non-region road win over the Bulldogs. Dooley also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4.
Perrin earned the win, firing a two-hitter with four strikeouts.
•JEFFERSON 1, STEPHENS CO. 0 (SEPT. 20): In a region showdown with the Indians last Tuesday, Mitchell fired a no-hitter as Jefferson avenged a 1-0 loss to Stephens County earlier in the year with a 1-0 win.
Mitchell struck out nine and walked three over seven innings in shutting down the Indian bats. Watson (1-for-3) drove home what turned out to be the game-winning run in the top of the seventh, doubling home Dalton who reached base with a two-out double.
“The game against Stephens was big for us.” Bostwick said. “I think the girls were kind of out for revenge after being beat in such a close game at our place last time … Obviously the two big hits by Cameron Watson and Hope Dalton were huge for us but we still don’t win that game without Caroline throwing a no hitter and our defense playing lights out.”
