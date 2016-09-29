Softball: Panthers fall to region-leading Morgan Co.

Caroline Davis hit a home run and Joni Lott went 2-for-4 with a double, but Jackson County fell just short in a 7-6 loss to first-place Morgan County last Thursday.


The host Panthers trailed 7-1 in the bottom of the sixth before rallying for five scores.

Serina Bergeron (1-for-4), Sara Beth Allen, Brooke Simmons (1-for-2) and Jessica Burke (1-for-3) all drove in home runs.

Jackson County was coming off a 10-2 thumping of second-place Franklin County two days earlier. The Panthers piled eight runs on the Lions in the fifth inning to end the game early via run rule.

Bergeron went 2-for-4 and drove home two runs. Lott went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Jackson County finished with 10 hits.

Brooke Kibbe surrendered three hits, two walks and two runs (none earned) in five innings pitched in earning the win. She struck out two batters.
