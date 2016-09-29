Jefferson High School alum wins Mr. Olympia title

Submitted story
Local weightlifter Tim Moon, a Jefferson High School alum, has taken home one of the most prestigious championships in his sport.
The Gainesville resident took the bench-only championship of the elite Mr. Olympia meet Sept. 16 in Las Vegas, winning a major title that has eluded him in the past, including last year when he failed to get in a valid lift on a judges’ split decision.
“I know it’s not reasonable for me to have won,” Moon said. “I’m very humbled and grateful to even be invited but to win ... God has made me strong.”
Moon has a meet personal record of over 821 pounds and is regarded as the strongest benchpresser over the age of 50, regardless of weight, in world history.
In the invitation-only championship, the 52-year old Moon beat out a pair of Russians to take the title in the 140 kilogram/308.64 pound weight class with his third press of 357.5 kilograms/788.14 pounds, and then set the new IPL Master’s record on a fourth lift of 365/804.68, despite coming in on the lower side of the weight class at only 281.53 lbs.
Utilizing a conservative strategy, Moon opened with a lift of 335 kilograms/738.54 pounds.
“An event like this is a time to focus on winning, not particularly going for a PR (personal record),” Moon said.
Moon followed with a press of 345 kilograms/760.59 pounds. Still not going as high as he anticipated, Moon went to 357.5 kilograms/788.14 pounds on his third lift and “smoked it.”
Moon was then granted his fourth lift for a chance to break the IPL Master’s record.
“I felt pretty well spent because I only had about a four-minute break between my third and fourth lifts,” he said. “I was the only one taking a fourth attempt. I went to 365/804.68 and amazingly enough, it was my best press.”
It all added up to a memorable weekend for Moon, who already holds numerous national and world titles and records across a number of federations as well as Best Lifter awards.
“I walked away with the heaviest bench of Mr. Olympia — what an honor,” Moon said. “I was blessed to have Chris McCann travel with me as my spotter and also blessed to have my daughter Leslie Moon and her friend Jenna Schimmel to help out with loading the bar in the warmup area. It was a very fun competition that was very memorable for me and my crew. We had a great time.”
