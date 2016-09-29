Cross country: East Jackson's Kennedy wins at Wingfoot Classic

East Jackson’s Chase Kennedy continues to stay a step ahead of the pack.
Kennedy outran the field at one of the top races in the state, finishing first at Saturday’s Wingfoot Cross Country Classic in Cartersville.
Kennedy, the top ranked runner in the state regardless of classification, ran a 15:32.80 to finish just over seven seconds ahead of runner-up Sam Bowers (15:40) of Milton.
This is Kennedy’s third win of the year in as many events. East Jackson, with 228 points, finished ninth as a team at Wingfoot.
Chandler Kennedy placed 18th with a time of 16:19.90. Shane Shelafoe also ran a sub 17-minute time with a 16:53.20 to place 40th. Ethridge Chaisson (67th, 17:17.50) and Sobe Strong (109th, 18:18.30) also contributed to East Jackson’s overall point total.
Jefferson’s boys also competed at the Wingfoot race, finishing 10th with 293 points.
Addison Cochran led the Dragons with a time of 16:34.30, finishing 25th. Max Higgins ran a 16:48.2 and placed 34th. Clay Pender (62nd, 17:13.10), Derek Hildebrand (87th, 17:44.60) and Taylor Reed (98th, 17:57.00) rounded out the scoring.
East Jackson’s Sue Ann Morales competed in the girls’ race, running an 18:45 to finish sixth.
