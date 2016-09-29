With one preseason goal now obtained, the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team is looking to accomplish another.
The Knights’ 53-0 dismantling of Dominion Christian last Friday has all but locked up a state playoff spot for BCA. It will be the first time in the program’s relatively brief history that the Knights will be in the football postseason.
While BCA (4-3 overall, 2-1 in GISA Region 1-AAA) has the playoffs to look forward to, coach Lance Fendley would like to see the team not only be in the postseason but be able to host a state playoff contest.
The Knights will actually step out of the region this Friday when they host Augusta Prep. The Cavaliers enter the game at 5-0 overall including an impressive 41-20 victory against Gatewood last week.
“In the grand scheme of things, this week will be more of a measuring stick to see how we measure up,” Fendley said. “We will go out there and have fun. We have nothing to lose. We are playing with some confidence right now. If we go into the game worrying about how good Augusta Prep is, however, I guarantee you they are going to beat us handily.”
Kickoff at Knights Field is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Cavaliers use an old-fashioned Single Wing offense.
“Anyone who has ever coached against it knows what a pain it is to defend,” Fendley said. “Augusta Prep is well coached. They have plenty of coaches who know what they are doing. They are a pretty good football team. They may not be up there with John Milledge, but they are close.”
BCA will have an open week following this Friday’s game, something Fendley is thankful for.
“We’ve been playing every Friday for a long time,” the Knights coach said. “It will be good to have a break.”
Knights secure first-ever playoff berth with more goals in mind
