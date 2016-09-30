While the first five games of the 2016 season for Winder-Barrow High School and Apalachee High School certainly were important, this Friday’s matchup between the local schools has an added level of value.
It goes beyond the Battle of Barrow, however, as Friday night’s contest will be the first Region 8-AAAAAA contest for both the Bulldoggs and Wildcats.
The winner will have a good chance of ultimately qualifying for the postseason. The loser will be firmly behind the proverbial 8-ball with only four games remaining.
“We respect the fact it means a lot to the community and our student body,” said WBHS coach Heath Webb, who is 2-0 against AHS. “The people in the stands will be more excited about the aspect of our two local teams playing. We are looking at the bigger picture. We will gladly take the Battle of Barrow trophy but there are bigger trophies out there. At the end of the night, one team is going to be at the top of the region standings.”
AHS coach Steve Sims, entering his second Battle of Barrow on the gridiron, is appreciative of the fact his team enters the contest on a two-game winning streak.
“When you are playing a rival, the kids are going to be focused,” Sims said. “You won’t have to encourage them to be at practice. They will be there ready to work. It’s our first region game and it’s a game you want if you are going to have a chance at the playoffs.”
Webb respects what the Apalachee program has been able to do to this point in 2016.
“They have taken the first steps toward turning it around,” the WBHS coach said. “They are as dangerous as anybody right now. They are not allowing a lot of points. Winning close with good defense makes them scary.”
Webb said he believes after the first series or two on Friday that most of the pre-game hype will go away and the game will settle down into a region contest that both teams want and need to win.
“When you run on the field you will feel the electricity of the moment,” the WBHS coach said. “When we arrive at the stadium and see everyone tailgating, it will add to it. Once the game begins, however, it will be our best 11 against their best 11. You get zoned in on getting the job done. All of the hoopla goes away at that point.”
Sims said the key for his Wildcats will be to have more success offensively.
“We want to keep the football away from them,” the Wildcat coach said. “We need to get first downs and limit the snaps Winder-Barrow has. As a spread team, they want to run as many snaps as possible. Their offense is pretty dynamic. They are good at running baclk and quarterback and their offensive line is playing well. We will have to be really sound defensively and make plays in space. Winder-Barrow has a lot of weapons. We can’t give up big plays.”
SCOUTING REPORT
WBHS offensive coordinator Naji Lyon said AHS will try to cause the Bulldoggs to be offsides by moving around on defense.
“That worked last year,” Lyon said. “They are very experienced on defense as they have about eight returning starters. They are having more success this year and we know that we will get their best game of the year.”
The Bulldoggs won’t change much offensively this week.
“We plan on being the more physical team and imposing our will at the line of scrimmage,” Lyon said. “We will be fast and physical, just like we preach every week. Our focus is not just on beating Apalachee as some sort of rivalry game. This is not a rivalry game for us, it is week one of region play. Our goal is to be 1-0 in the region.”
WBHS defensive coordinator Paul Hoch said the AHS Wildcats enter the game with some confidence.
"Apalachee has found some rhythm and consistency in their offense the past two weeks and enter this year's game on a two-game run," Hoch said. "They seemed to have found their identity behind a much-improved offensive line and leadership and consistency of senior running back Stephen Massillon and senior wide receiver Ethan Morris. Those two are are the big play threats for the Wildcats so we will need to play at our best to limit the yardage of these two threats.
Hoch's Keys to Victory
1. Focus on the game: "While the two communities enjoy the Battle of Barrow rivalry, we must stay focused on preparing for our first region game. "Our team goals must guide our focus and preparation this week so that we don't get lost with the external distractions."
2) Continue to Improve: "We need to keep pushing forward with our expectations to improve each week. Last week's success does not mean anything for this week's game and we need to prepare and play our very best to achieve our goals."
3) Play together: "In order to limit big play opportunities, we need to understand each individual role and have the discipline to do the job that is required. By playing together as a unit we should be able to swarm to the ball together and limit the big play opportunities."
AHS defensive coordinator Will Peters knows his team will face a tough challenge this Friday.
“Winder-Barrow runs a very well executed spread attack,” said the second-year Wildcat defensive coordinator. “The quarterback (Brock Landis) is a dual threat guy who can really hurt you running if you don’t contain him. The running back (Javonne Hughes) is very explosive and can pop a long one on any play. In the passing game, their receivers run very good routes with the quarterback getting them the football on time.”
The series is currently tied at 6-6.
Friday’s winner will take the advantage in wins, at least for the next 12 months.
Battle of Barrow: Fans enjoy rivalry but for coaches it's all about getting a region win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry